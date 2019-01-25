 

Public Protector to investigate Ramaphosa-Bosasa donation

2019-01-25 18:10

Pelane Phakgadi

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi)

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that she will investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa lied about a campaign donation received from controversial facilities company Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Mkhwebane's decision comes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema on several occasions said that Ramaphosa lied to Parliament about the money his ANC presidential campaign received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said: "It is true that the Public Protector is investigating allegations that the president misled and lied to Parliament when he was responding to questions around the Bosasa money allegedly paid to his family.

"The investigation follows a complaint from the DA's Mmusi Maimane. The complaint was lodged last November," said Segalwe.

READ MORE: LISTEN: Bosasa bosses Agrizzi and Watson talk about influencing Zuma

Bosasa has received billions of rand in government contracts over the past decade and has been implicated in alleged corruption.

Its alleged dubious financial transactions are currently being laid bare before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testifies that the company paid bribes to many high-ranking public officials.

Agrizzi claimed top government officials, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and journalists, among others, benefited from corrupt operations.

READ: Chaos at SONA again? Malema dares Ramaphosa to come clean about Bosasa - or else

Ramaphosa initially told the National Assembly that his son Andile had received money from the company for services rendered in terms of a consultancy contract. The Presidency later corrected that reply in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

He said the R500 000 payment in question was actually a donation that had been made to his ANC presidential campaign, of which he had previously been unaware.

Malema on Wednesday threatened to turn the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February into a question-and-answer session for the president, should the he not come clean about his dealings with Bosasa before then.

"You give us Zuma attitude, we will treat you like Zuma", said Malema referring to previous SONAs when the red berets disrupted former president Jacob Zuma from continuing with the address amid other corruption allegations.

ALSO READ: Fact checked: DA claims over Bosasa/Ramaphosa contract denial misleading

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    public protector  |  da  |  anc  |  eff  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  state capture inquiry  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'More rain expected,' says weather service after government warns about decreasing dam levels

2019-01-25 18:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Thieves ambush, rob sleeping truck driver
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 16:12 PM
Road name: Bree Street

Cape Town 15:36 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 23 January Lottery draw 2019-01-23 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 