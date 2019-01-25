Public Protector to investigate Ramaphosa-Bosasa donation

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that she will investigate whether President Cyril Ramaphosa lied about a campaign donation received from controversial facilities company Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Mkhwebane's decision comes after DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema on several occasions said that Ramaphosa lied to Parliament about the money his ANC presidential campaign received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said: "It is true that the Public Protector is investigating allegations that the president misled and lied to Parliament when he was responding to questions around the Bosasa money allegedly paid to his family.

"The investigation follows a complaint from the DA's Mmusi Maimane. The complaint was lodged last November," said Segalwe.

Bosasa has received billions of rand in government contracts over the past decade and has been implicated in alleged corruption.

Its alleged dubious financial transactions are currently being laid bare before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testifies that the company paid bribes to many high-ranking public officials.

Agrizzi claimed top government officials, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and journalists, among others, benefited from corrupt operations.

Ramaphosa initially told the National Assembly that his son Andile had received money from the company for services rendered in terms of a consultancy contract. The Presidency later corrected that reply in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

He said the R500 000 payment in question was actually a donation that had been made to his ANC presidential campaign, of which he had previously been unaware.

Malema on Wednesday threatened to turn the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February into a question-and-answer session for the president, should the he not come clean about his dealings with Bosasa before then.

"You give us Zuma attitude, we will treat you like Zuma", said Malema referring to previous SONAs when the red berets disrupted former president Jacob Zuma from continuing with the address amid other corruption allegations.

