Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is planning to name and shame dozens of organs of state that defy her remedial action directives.

According to her office, there are more than 50 cases where her directives have not been implemented and judicial reviews have not been sought to have the implementations suspended in those cases.

"The thousands of people who turn up at our doorstep do so as a last resort, having tried their best to find justice on their own. Worse, these are mostly people who would never take the state to court due to the prohibitive financial costs involved," she explained.

Mkhwebane is expected to host a media briefing on Thursday where she is expected to name the parties involved.

"They come to us knowing that we provide a free service and that we make binding decisions. When we do make findings in their favour, provide for remedies that seek to take them as close as possible to where they would have been had it not been for the improper conduct of the part of the state, and nothing happens, they lose confidence in the system. This is something that our constitutional democracy cannot afford," she said.

On Tuesday, following a majority vote by Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, it was decided that Mkhwebane would not be probed for possible removal from office.

Mkhwebane had submitted a 28-page report to the committee motivating why she should not be removed.

While some committee members felt that her tone was disrespectful, it did not influence the majority decision that she should stay.