 

Public Protector's probe against Ramaphosa is political - Mantashe

2019-06-27 14:01

Lizeka Tandwa

Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has raised concerns about the Public Protector's decision to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from Gavin Watson, the boss of services firm African Global Operations (formerly known as Bosasa).

During an impromptu media briefing on the sidelines of the Nehawu policy conference east of Johannesburg on Thursday, Mantashe said Mkhwebane must be "engaged". He said that from time to time, he found that Mkhwebane had involved herself in politics.  

"The [Public Protector] is a [chapter] nine institution. If it behaves delinquently, that should be followed formally and be engaged. There are times when you think that she has occupied a political space that does not belong to her, but you must find a way of dealing with that. That is why we are in politics."

Mkhwebane a hired gun

This comes a day after SA Communist Party second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila claimed that Mkhwebane was a "hired gun". Mapaila said Mkhwebane's office was used to delegitimise individuals.

"Particularly those who fight back whom rogue elements in the intelligence don't agree with, so that finally there could be adverse rulings against them," Mapaila said. 

He added that the cases Mkhwebane was investigating were moral cases and not criminal ones.

Why is she only investigating Ramaphosa? 

Mantashe also questioned the validity of her investigation into alleged money laundering during Ramaphosa's campaign for ANC president.

"There were seven presidential candidates of the ANC. She is not interested in any of them, except one. That is political. If she is really interested to follow the question of fundraising of campaigning in the party - not in government - which I don't think is her jurisdiction, if she has an interest in that, she would have investigated seven of them. Once you select one ,you are playing a political role."

READ MORE: Public Protector in the path of a perfect storm brewing in Parliament

Mkhwebane initiated an investigation into Ramaphosa after the DA requested that she probe the R500 000 donation.

This, after Ramaphosa initially responded to a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane, saying the R500 000 was a payment to his son Andile for work done. Days later, he wrote a letter to then National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to correct this.

In her preliminary report last month, she found that Ramaphosa had "inadvertently" misled Parliament and had failed to declare the R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC leadership campaign from Watson.

News24 has contacted the Public Protector's office to request comment on Mantashe's and Mapaila's comments. The office indicated that it was considering its comments.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    public protector  |  gwede ­mantashe  |  busisi­we mkhwebane  |  solly mapaila  |  bosasa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Waitress who bagged R18K tip for 'amazing service' wants to use it to finish matric

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners tonight! 2019-06-26 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 