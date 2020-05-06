 

Public Service watchdog not listed as an essential service

2020-05-06 21:34

Jan Gerber

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Public Service Commission (PSC) – the body that monitors the public service – has not been classified as an essential service and will subsequently have difficulty finalising complaints against errant officials.

Dovhani Mamphiswana, the director-general of the PSC, told the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has "brought some challenges".

He said the PSC wasn't listed as an essential service.

During the lockdown, some of its officials work from home, but many are "not up to speed".

As a result, the PSC will not meet its targets for the year.

He said they "might not necessarily" have all the engagements with the departments they had intended to.

Furthermore, it will be difficult to finalise complaints against officials.

On the topic of complaints, Mamphiswana is himself the subject of an investigation.

DA MP Leon Schreiber asked for an update on the investigation into allegations that Mamphiswana chaired a panel that appointed the mother of his child to the position of chief director for ethics at the PSC. This allegation emerged in January.

Chairperson of the PSC Richard Sizani said the matter had been referred to the president, who had delegated Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu has appointed investigators.

"We understand there are delays because of this lockdown," Sizani said.

He added that the investigation is "ongoing and serious".  

Read more on:    lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng education department mourns death of 2 pupils from Hammanskraal

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 