Public violence case opened after protest on N2 outside Ballito

Vehicles have been damaged when protesters pelted passing cars with stones in Shaka's Head outside Ballito. (Supplied, IPSS Medical Rescue)

Durban – A case of public violence was opened on Monday after a group of violent protesters blockaded the N2 highway near Shaka's Head, outside Ballito on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

They also allegedly pelted passing cars with stones, according to paramedics.

The protesters, numbering around 60, were allegedly complaining about lack of service delivery in the area, including the lack of electricity, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

"A case of public violence was opened at Umhlali police station," he said.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said four people were injured when the protesters allegedly threw rocks, stones and bricks at passing vehicles.

He said it was believed that they were angry because they had had no electricity since the area was hit by a storm on Saturday night.

Herbst said both the south- and north-bound lanes of the N2 were closed during the protest.

Zwane appealed to motorists whose vehicles were damaged during the protest to come forward and register cases.

"We have no information that vehicles were damaged," he said.

