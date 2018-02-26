 

Public violence case opened after protest on N2 outside Ballito

2018-02-26 13:35

Mxolisi Mngadi

Vehicles have been damaged when protesters pelted passing cars with stones in Shaka's Head outside Ballito. (Supplied, IPSS Medical Rescue)

Vehicles have been damaged when protesters pelted passing cars with stones in Shaka's Head outside Ballito. (Supplied, IPSS Medical Rescue)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – A case of public violence was opened on Monday after a group of violent protesters blockaded the N2 highway near Shaka's Head, outside Ballito on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

They also allegedly pelted passing cars with stones, according to paramedics.

The protesters, numbering around 60, were allegedly complaining about lack of service delivery in the area, including the lack of electricity, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

"A case of public violence was opened at Umhlali police station," he said.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said four people were injured when the protesters allegedly threw rocks, stones and bricks at passing vehicles.

He said it was believed that they were angry because they had had no electricity since the area was hit by a storm on Saturday night.

Herbst said both the south- and north-bound lanes of the N2 were closed during the protest.

Zwane appealed to motorists whose vehicles were damaged during the protest to come forward and register cases.

"We have no information that vehicles were damaged," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  service delivery  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town saga - determined De Lille readies herself for DA disciplinary processes

2018-02-26 13:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Our land is being controlled by white foreigners' - Gugulethu backyarder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Steenberg 17:46 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 17:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 