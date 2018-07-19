 

Public works to recover R1.2bn lost through lease irregularities and corruption

2018-07-19 20:22

Alex Mitchley

Thulas Nxesi (Gallo Images)

Thulas Nxesi (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While the Department of Public Works turns to the court for the recovery of around R1.2bn lost to collusion, corruption and irregularities in leases, Minister of Public Works Thulas Nxesi is singing President Cyril Ramaphosa's praises.

"We now have a leader, in President Cyril Ramaphosa, committed to stamping out corruption and turning the tide of state capture which brought this country to the brink of disaster," he said.

Nxesi held a joint press conference with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in Tshwane on Thursday to disclose some of the outcomes of investigations within the department.

"I also need to make the point that the political environment in which we operate has been transformed," said Nxesi.

“But this is not going to happen overnight and not without a massive struggle against the state capture forces which are still entrenched and desperately striving to keep open access to state coffers – yes, including here in public works."

Imtiaz Fazel, the acting director general and deputy director general of governance, risks and compliance, said through SIU investigations around R1.2bn would now be recovered through civil court processes.

Fazel added that more than R296m was recovered through landlords by offsetting payments on a monthly basis because of overpayments made in the past.

"To date, we have recovered R30 222 000 in that regard," Fazel said.

This money related to lease agreements with landlords and the department, whereby the department overpaid, or landlords overcharged because the rates per square were incorrect.

SIU head Andy Mothibi explained that landlords have lied about parking bays or the actual floor size of buildings.

He added that investigations also found that some of the buildings leased did not comply with occupational health and safety standards.

Investigations also uncovered that, in some cases, false clearance certificates were submitted by landlords in order to ensure that leases were procured or that they continued. Mothibi said all the findings were being dealt with and that money owed was being recovered.

Another SIU investigation at the department found that 2 496 employees had a conflict of interest.

Mothibi revealed that of these employees, 19 disposed of their outside interests before they were employed by the public works department. Five hundred and thirty-six people are still employed, but the entities that they have an interest in did not conduct business with the department. Ninety-four officials resigned from the department and are currently employed at other government departments.

"We do follow up with other departments where these employees are still employed to make sure that we take action of those," said Mothibi.

"The department is expected to go deep into this and find out if they got permission and do what's required in terms of the conflict of interest."

Fazel said work by the department's anti-corruption unit had also resulted in 190 disciplinary hearings which resulted in seven dismissals, 12 suspensions without pay, and 16 final written warnings. Written warnings and verbal warnings had also been issued.  Sixty-eight matters were not pursued because of a lack of evidence, while 65 matters are ongoing.

Read more on:    thulas nxesi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Toxic coolant running into the ocean in Sea Point - City of Cape Town

2018-07-19 19:53

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day

With an abundance of activities to get involved in, why not lend a hand towards animals in need this Mandela day? Here are some ideas of how you can spend your 67 minutes...

 

Paws

Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Our top picks for doggo post of the week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:00 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Macassar 19:32 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 