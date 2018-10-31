 

Puff, blazing, crazy coconut, herbal blade: Parents urged to watch children as police probe new substance after 14 hospitalised

2018-10-31 16:50

Ntwaagae Seleka

An unknown substance that is smoked has led to 14 people being hospitalised in Pretoria (Picture: Supplied)

Pretoria police and paramedics have urged parents and guardians to closely observe their children after 14 people were admitted to hospital after smoking a new substance in the city on Monday.

The substance is popular in the western parts of the capital city. It is easily accessible.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustina Selepe could not confirm whether the substance was a new drug and said police were waiting for results from their laboratory.

"The new substance has many names in the area, with some calling it puff, blazing, crazy coconut or herbal blade. We have been informed by those who were admitted that the substance was sold in spaza shops, liquor stores, tobacco shops and even at sweet shops," Selepe said.

Police have not opened a case and have lodged an inquiry into the substance instead.

"If it is found that the substance is a drug then all those who are selling it will be arrested and charged for dealing in drugs," she said.

Selepe said the substance was either mixed with a cigarette or rolled like a cigarette and smoked plain.

BestCare emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser also pleaded for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

"They must keep an eye on them, particularly school-going children. They must regularly search their bags and other items where it could be hidden. The substance is dangerous and its containers have a warning message that it is not for human consumption. Reactions for those who smoke the substance vary. Some are nauseous, some vomit and some become aggressive," he said.

Some of those who were admitted to hospital were discharged on Wednesday and others were discharged on Monday.

