 

Pule Mabe to return to Luthuli House this week, ANC confirms

2019-02-18 16:19

Canny Maphanga

Pule Mabe (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Pule Mabe (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has confirmed that its spokesperson, Pule Mabe, will return to Luthuli House this week after a panel cleared him of sexual harassment allegations.

A member of staff in Mabe's department made the allegations as well as human resource and management grievances.

"The parties to the grievance reached agreement on all human resource issues and signed a mediation agreement to this effect," acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties did not reach agreement on the allegation of sexual harassment and the matter was referred for a formal grievance hearing," Kodwa explained.

The ANC formed a grievance panel, chaired by national executive committee (NEC) member, Sdumo Dlamini, Thoko Didiza and two representatives from Luthuli House, to hear the allegations.

Following the outcomes of the mediation process, which was held on December 12 and 13, a formal grievance hearing looking into the sexual harassment allegations took place on January 15 and 16.

The panel found no evidence of sexual harassment and recommended the following:

  • The ANC should within three months adopt a sexual harassment policy, and train all its management and staff in offices throughout the country on this policy;
  • Address the human resource issues raised during the grievance procedure and ensure the complainant's reintegration as an employee of the ANC; 
  • The privacy of staff and manager's bedrooms at meetings be respected, and where meetings are to be held or work to be done, arrangements be made for such to take place in meeting rooms or public spaces.

ALSO READ: Pule Mabe cleared of sexual harassment charges by ANC grievance panel - report

The political party said both employees had accepted the panel's findings and its recommendations.

The 26-year-old complainant and Mabe are expected to return to Luthuli House this week to report for duty, however the woman will reportedly be moved to another department.

This comes after Mabe's former PA, who cannot be named, handed over a 14-page letter which News24 has seen, detailing alleged sexual harassment and the first assignment she worked on with Mabe.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Former PA accuses ANC's Pule Mabe of sexual harassment

She claimed Mabe forced himself into her bed on two occasions earlier this year.

After she rejected his advances, it resulted in her being ill-treated by the ANC's national spokesperson as his assistant, News 24 earlier reported.

Read more on:    anc  |  pule mabe  |  sexual abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: Changes in ministers were meant to weaken National Treasury - Fuzile concludes testimony at #Statecaptureinquiry

2019-02-18 10:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing proceedings resume in Jason Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 