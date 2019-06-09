Pupil, 15, arrested following brazen armed robbery, assault at Sea Point high school

A pupil has been arrested in connection with a brazen armed robbery at Sea Point High School, which saw a teacher being assaulted and 50 cellphones stolen earlier this week.

Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday that the boy, 15, is a pupil at the school and was arrested on Sunday at his home in Philippi East.

"During a search of his residence, six cellular telephone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery were found," said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

"He was identified by means of surveillance footage at the school when he and his accomplices entered the classroom at around 10:10 while learners were writing exams."

The school has a security guard and CCTV cameras.

News24 reported that two armed men jumped the school fence on Wednesday morning before threatening a teacher and pupils, and stealing their cellphones.

Many schools routinely ask that pupils put their cellphones into a box before sitting to write an exam.

Traut said they were still looking for the boy's accomplice.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the perpetrators assaulted the teacher with a gun and made off with 50 cellphones.



The teacher was injured in their face and had to get medical attention.



The school had a counsellor and psychologist on site for those who required support.

"I have also requested that this case be added to the Watching Brief Lists and my office has already made contact with the Sea Point SAPS," said Schäfer at the time.



"I am genuinely concerned that criminals have become so brazen that they enter school premises on a busy road, in broad daylight, and that not even a strong security presence, CCTV footage or fencing serve as a deterrent."



She condemned the incident, saying schools were meant to be places of safety.

The pupil will appear in court on Monday.