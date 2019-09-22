 

Pupil arrested following burglary at KZN school

2019-09-22 13:52

Nicole McCain

Court holding cells. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A Grade 11 pupil and another suspect have been arrested following a burglary at an Umlazi high school.

Twenty computer monitors, four computer towers, a projector and five laptops were stolen during the robbery, which took place on the night of September 13.

It left pupils at the school without computers during their exams. 

A tip- off lead police officers to the Grade 11 pupil and a second suspect. Once traced, the two suspects led police to a house where they had hidden 17 computer monitors and a laptop.

A school projector was recovered from another property, confirmed police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 21, have been detained and will be charged with the case of burglary, says Gwala.

They are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon. 

