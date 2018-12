A video of a pupil hurling a barrage of insults at a teacher has surfaced – and it involves a primary school pupil in Gauteng.

The Gauteng education department says the incident happened five months ago at Lewisham Primary School in Krugersdorp.

However, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday after the video was circulated.

In it, a Grade 7 pupil dressed in school uniform could be seen pulling a male teacher towards him, while a female teacher tried to reprimand the pupil.

"Leave the teacher, leave the teacher," the teacher screamed as she intervened.

"Don't touch me, man. You stink. Did you bath this morning?... This rubbish," the pupil shouted as the male teacher walked away.

The pupil then screamed at the woman, demanding that she let him go so he can leave.

Lesufi steps in

Lesufi has appointed an inter-departmental assessment team, comprising officials from the district, the Department of Social Development, the psycho-social unit, inclusion and special schools, and education support.

The team is to conduct an assessment focusing on the pupil's well-being and his academic progress. It is to identify a relevant school for him.

"The Grade 7 learner was at the time suspended and taken through a disciplinary process which recommended an expulsion. A process to interact with the child's parents has commenced. The appointed team must provide a report with appropriate recommendations to the MEC on December 11 for necessary action," departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The department condemned the pupil's behaviour and said it had a zero-tolerance stance towards all forms of misconduct.

"We urge learners to refrain from any acts of misdemeanour."