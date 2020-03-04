Pupil dies, 6 others hospitalised after 'eating tainted chocolate'

A primary school pupil died after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance at school on Wednesday.



The pupil from Tsholetsang Primary School in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, died at a local clinic.

Six other pupils were admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein.

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said two pupils were in intensive care, while four others were admitted to the general ward.

Mvambi said it was believed that the pupils had eaten the same chocolate.

"We can confirm that six children were admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital after ingesting a suspected poisonous substance. Two of these children, who are in ICU, are boys aged 8 and 9, while three of the four children admitted to the general ward are all aged 8 and one is 9 years old," said Mvambi.

This is a developing story