 

Pupil in dock on robbery charge at Sea Point school after being identified via CCTV

2019-06-10 17:49

Tammy Petersen

Sea Point High School where two suspects stole cellphones and other items. (Facebook)

Sea Point High School where two suspects stole cellphones and other items. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A teenager accused of being one of a pair of robbers who held up a teacher and pupils at Sea Point High School while they were writing their exams will remain in police custody after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 14-year-old pupil’s mother, who sat outside the courtroom for juveniles ahead of her son’s appearance, declined to speak about what had happened on Sunday when her son was arrested at his home in Philippi East.

According to police, six cellphone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, was found at the boy’s home.

The pupil was identified through CCTV footage.

The case was postponed to June 12 for further investigation.

The brazen attack last Wednesday saw two armed suspects jump the school fence on Wednesday morning and threatened the teacher and pupils before fleeing with their cellphones.

Many schools routinely ask that pupils put their cellphones into a box before sitting to write an exam.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for education MEC Debbie Schafer, said the department welcomed the quick arrest and would continue to follow the progress of the matter.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman, 79, fights off panga-wielding man in her home

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player is R249k richer after Sunday's draw 2019-06-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 