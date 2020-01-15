 

Pupils and teachers left 'stranded' after school armed robberies in Gauteng

2020-01-15 21:20

Azarrah Karrim

Schools in Winterveld, Gauteng, have been hit by armed robberies which have left teachers and pupils "stranded" as the new school year begins, according to ANC Tshwane councillor Lesego Makhubela.

Two schools in the area have fallen victim to armed robberies during the festive season. They are Philemon Montsho Primary School and St Josephs Kulani Primary School.

In the most recent incident, Philemon Montsho was attacked by 15 men "armed to [the] teeth", according to Makhubela.

He said the men were caught on surveillance cameras driving into the school.

They got away with electronics, including tablets and computers, furniture, desks and chairs for pupils, as well as stationery for pupils.

"Learners and teachers were stranded, there is no study material – everything there was taken," Makhubela said.

Community members had identified a location where the stolen goods were kept and informed the police, Makhubela said.

When the police arrived, they allegedly said they needed a search warrant before they could search the premises.

However, once they got the search warrant and returned, the goods had been removed.

Makhubela said he and Gauteng Premier David Makhura would visit the schools on Thursday.

The police did not respond to questions by the time of publication.


Sourced: Lesego Makhubela

Sourced: Lesego Makhubela
