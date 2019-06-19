 

Pupils draft performance contract for Angie Motshekga

2019-06-19 07:22

Correspondent

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Daily Sun)

Pupils from different provinces gathered outside the offices of the Basic Education Department in Pretoria on Tuesday, demanding Minister Angie Motshekga prioritise the fixing of schools.

They drafted a performance contract for her with seven key areas she should focus on in the next year - including the provision of transport, school safety and complying with the 2016 deadline for the norms and standards for public school infrastructure.

In a "swearing-in ceremony", the pupils donned masks bearing the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Motshekga and her MECs.

After "Ramaphosa" read out the contract, "Motshekga" said: "I do."

Pupils, dressed mostly in school uniforms, stood outside the department with posters that read: "#Long walk to school", "pit toilets are undignified" and "#safeschools".

Equal Education said in a statement that Motshekga's reappointment meant she should demonstrate her "urgency" in meeting her mandate. This is her third term in the education portfolio.

They wanted Ramaphosa to make her performance contract public.

Comment from the basic education department will be added once it is received.

Read more on:    angie mo­tshekga  |  protest  |  education
