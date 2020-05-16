 

Quarantine everyone, says Limpopo health MEC after 13 mineworkers test positive for Covid-19

2020-05-16 16:41

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu, file)

Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Limpopo government is at loggerheads with mining houses over quarantining workers as the sector emerges as the main source of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said in Polokwane on Saturday the government and mining houses were "failing to find each other" on the issue.

This after 13 mineworkers at the Marula Platinum Mine in the Sekhukhune District tested positive for the virus.

"Where we are failing to find each other is on the forceful quarantine [of workers]. We are saying testing depends on timing.

"Why don't we use the same example of the Wuhan group. They were all tested before they left China, but because they have been in an area with Covid-19, we said let's quarantine them at the Ranch [Resort] for 14 days," Ramathuba said.

Forceful quarantine 

The department is sticking with this view, even though a month ago, the Polokwane High Court ordered the release of two doctors who were forcefully quarantined at a facility in Modimolle.

The Limpopo cabinet and top officials of the mining houses have been engaged in several virtual meetings over the forceful quarantine of workers for up to 14 days.

READ | Implats closes Marula mine as 'cluster' of workers tests positive for Covid-19

Ramathuba said the 13 mineworkers were part of the 130 employees who were unable to explain their whereabouts after they returned to work at Implat's Marula Platinum Mine.

About 2 700 workers reported for duty between 15 and 17 April. They were tested for Covid-19 and were allowed to go underground.

She added the 130 workers were now being housed at facility under the care of government health officials and were asymptomatic.

Increasing numbers

Ramathuba insisted forceful quarantine was the only way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"People who are not complying must be isolated and this thing of self-isolation - we have seen - it doesn't work. 

"The mines are saying they will quarantine those who test positive after presenting with the symptoms. But how many will test positive? We are saying from our side that everyone must be quarantined because you don't know who is infected or not," Ramathuba said.

READ | Man who was Limpopo's first Covid-19 death initially tested negative

The government is expected to meet again with the mining houses on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Limpopo has now risen to 76. The number also includes two cases reported in Lephalale on Friday.

Ramathuba said the number was expected to rise as more people returned to work in the province's mines.

Read more on:    implats  |  limpopo  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mpumalanga man allegedly kills wife, tries to kill himself

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 2 says Winde
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:49 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:25 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-15 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 