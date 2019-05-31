 

Quick-thinking colleagues save man trapped in trench

2019-05-31 19:28

Jenni Evans

(Supplied by Netcare 911)

(Supplied by Netcare 911)

Quick-thinking workers have saved the life of a colleague when a trench he was digging collapsed on him in Pretoria on Friday. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said another worker was killed when the two-metre deep trench collapsed in Oaktree Street, Hazelwood.

Seeing only the top of their trapped colleague’s head, the workers scrambled to remove sand to enable him to breathe while waiting for help to arrive.

"One of the workers, an adult male, tragically sustained fatal injuries when the trench collapsed," said Herbst. 

He added that the second man was freed from the collapsed trench, stabilized and taken to hospital for further treatment. 

While emergency workers were trying to recover the body of the man who died, other sections of the trench started collapsing. 

The recovery operation was then put on hold for safety reasons.

