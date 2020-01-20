 

Quick-thinking driver crashes into police van to save himself from hijackers

2020-01-20 20:29

Jenni Evans

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Hijacked and forced to drive by the people who had ambushed him in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, a man saw only one way out - crash into a police van and ask for help.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the victim was hijacked in his Avanza by four people on Saturday night.

"In Old Faure Road in Mfuleni, the victim spotted a police vehicle on patrol and collided with it to draw the attention of the officers," said Traut.

"During the collision, two hijackers were injured as well as three [SA Police Service] officers."

A 9mm pistol and a pump action shotgun were confiscated.

The two suspects, who were caught, were admitted to hospital and will appear in court soon.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
2020-01-20

