Quick-thinking Durban cops arrest 2 men for e-hailing hijacking attempt

Quick-thinking police officers in Durban have arrested two men for allegedly attempting to hijack an e-hailing taxi in Morningside.

It is alleged that the men asked the taxi driver to take them from Windermere to Florida Road in Morningside. They later robbed him, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Saturday.

"On the way, they grabbed him and robbed him of his belongings, including vehicle keys. Detectives who were driving past were alerted and swiftly responded, chasing the suspects. The suspects were arrested and taken to Berea police station for detention."

Mbele said a case of robbery and attempted carjacking was opened at the police station.

She said one of the men was linked to a case involving the alleged hijacking of another e-hailing taxi driver which Newlands East police investigated in June.

The driver in that case had been stabbed.

"One of the suspects was clad in municipal uniform and it was confirmed that he is not a municipal employee. Police are continuing to investigate to ascertain if they can link the suspects to similar pending cases in Durban and surroundings."

The men are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.