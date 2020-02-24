 

R1 000 bail for farmer accused of shooting teen 'for stealing maize meal'

2020-02-24 19:15

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

A 21-year-old Free State farmer has been granted R1 000 bail after appearing in court for allegedly trying to kill a teenage boy who he accused of stealing maize meal.

Willem van der Merwe appeared in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was granted bail with conditions, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

On the evening of February, 12, the 16-year-old boy and his friends were on the plot when people in a bakkie shot in their direction, wounding the boy in the stomach.

His friends managed to escape without injuries.

Makhele said a man in the bakkie allegedly also assaulted the boy before dropping him off at a T-junction. A passerby found him and took him to hospital.

"During the time of his ordeal, a video of the victim being assaulted was being recorded."

The following day, the farmer was arrested at his plot.

"He alleged that the victim and his friends were stealing maize meal from his farm," said Makhele.

Investigations continued.

Van der Merwe will return to court on an attempted murder charge on March, 25.

