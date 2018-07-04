R100 000 reward offered for information about cash-in-transit robbers

What To Read Next

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services has offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of a gang of robbers.

"SBV Services is offering a R100 000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrests and conviction of the perpetrators involved in a cash-in-transit robbery in Delton, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday," said the company in a statement.

"An unknown number of perpetrators confronted a three-man team while delivering cash to a retail site. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken."

SBV Services said that its risk and compliance team was working closely with police to apprehend those responsible.

Anyone with information could contact the SBV Services investigations team at 083 408 7029.

"All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained."

A wave of cash-in-transit robberies have hit South Africa recently.

