 

R100 000 reward offered for information about cash-in-transit robbers

2018-07-04 18:31

Correspondent

An SBV van after a heist. (Supplied, Hawks)

An SBV van after a heist. (Supplied, Hawks)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services has offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of a gang of robbers.

"SBV Services is offering a R100 000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrests and conviction of the perpetrators involved in a cash-in-transit robbery in Delton, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday," said the company in a statement.

"An unknown number of perpetrators confronted a three-man team while delivering cash to a retail site. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken."

SBV Services said that its risk and compliance team was working closely with police to apprehend those responsible.

Anyone with information could contact the SBV Services investigations team at 083 408 7029.

"All callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained."

A wave of cash-in-transit robberies have hit South Africa recently.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man charged following cat shooting

2018-07-04 16:29

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy
 

How to manage your pet's fear of fireworks this 4th of July

If fireworks scare your dog or cat? They are not alone. While they’re fun for humans, the loud, unexpected sounds of fireworks cause stress and anxiety for a lot of dogs.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 3 2018-07-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 