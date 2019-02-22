R10m Bosasa contract with Zondo commission irregular - probe finds

A forensic investigation has confirmed that a R10m Bosasa contract to provide security and surveillance systems to secure the Zondo commission into state capture was awarded without procurement processes being followed.

Chairperson for the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, in a statement issued on Friday confirmed News24's reportage from July 2018 which revealed the existence of the contract and that procurement procedures had been flouted.

Global Technology Systems (GTS), a Bosasa subsidiary, was "nominated" by Department of Justice and Constitutional Development officials in March last year to undertake the task, News24 reported at the time.

The contract included the installation of CCTV and access control for the offices occupied by the commission in Parktown and a three-year deal to provide physical security at the entrances to the public venues and offices, totalling R10m.

GTS, previously known as Sondolo IT, has over the years been awarded several multimillion-rand contracts by the justice department to provide security and install systems at courts around the country.

Zondo said that GTS had now been asked to remove its equipment and cease all work.

More details on probe to be released

"After it was established that GTS was indeed connected with Bosasa, the chairperson made the position of the commission clear that in light of the connection and the fact that over many years there had been continuing allegations of corruption against Bosasa, GTS should not have been appointed or contracted or brought in to provide services to the commission while those allegations remain unresolved.

"GTS is, as of now, no longer providing any services to the commission and was asked to remove its equipment from the premises of the commission," the statement reads.