R141m PowerBall winner's wife dreamt she saw gold sprinkles raining down on him

Millions have been won in the National Lottery. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A man who bought a lottery ticket while holidaying in the Mossel Bay region has come forward to claim his R141m PowerBall winnings, South Africa lottery operator Ithuba said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man, who is in construction, played a ticket wager of just R105 via a Quick Pick selection method at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, becoming the third richest PowerBall jackpot winner.

While he hardly ever played the lottery, the man said something told him it was his lucky day and he should play, Ithuba said.

His wife also had a dream a few weeks before in which she "saw gold particles being sprinkled all over her husband".

She told him about the dream the next morning and believed it was a sign from above that he would soon be showered with blessings.

The couple does not have lavish dreams for their future and say they prefer to live the quiet life.

"They will both continue working and plan to invest the money so that their children and grandchildren can have a secured future for generations to come," Ithuba said.

Ithuba offered financial advice and counselling to the winner, a free service it offers to everyone who wins more than R50 000.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter