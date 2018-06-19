 

R15 for a delivery: The battle of 3 desperate men who deliver your food

2018-06-19 10:10

Tariro Washinyira

Immigrants working for food delivery companies complained about how little money they make. (Tariro Washinyira/GroundUp)

Immigrants working for food delivery companies complained about how little money they make. (Tariro Washinyira/GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Immigrants working as independent contractors for food delivery companies such as Uber Eats, MrD Food, and OrderIn, say they are exploited.

Often, they use their own motorbikes and pay their own insurance, but may earn as little as R15 a delivery, according to a GroundUp report.

Men from Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Burundi and DRC say they are in this kind of business because they are desperate.

Two of the three companies responded to GroundUp, but only one answered questions on pay and working conditions. That company said that it was unlikely the drivers were not making any profit.

*Francois is Congolese. He has a degree in accounting "but, with an asylum document, it is difficult to get an accounting job", he says. He works for Uber Eats, operating on the Woodstock-Wynberg route.

'Customers don't really tip'

When he spoke to GroundUp in Rondebosch last week he was about to pick up an order. He is paid R14 for picking up food and R1.20 thereafter per kilometre. He asked not to be named.

"I really don't like this job, but I am doing it because there is nothing else to do and my family needs to be taken care of. I have been with Uber for three months. Making profit is dependent on how hard I'm working. I stay online nonstop, from 9am to 11pm. Data and petrol are expensive. Customers don't really tip. The only benefit I get from Uber is an app," he said.

He wishes Uber would help him with insurance in case of an accident. He says many drivers have been involved in accidents.

Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said: "Uber Eats offers people, who want access to flexible opportunities, the opportunity to make some extra money delivering great local food."

She did not respond to questions about pay rates or insurance but suggested that GroundUp contact other delivery companies.

'We are on our own'

Explaining the need for insurance, a Burundian man said he had been involved in an accident in 2014 and still had trouble with his leg. He said OrderIn refused to help at the time.

"It would be better if the company would contribute towards insurance. We are on our own."

"Since 2014, when I started doing this work, I still get R20 for a delivery. In our last negotiations the company said, if we are not happy with their offer, we can leave," he said.

OrderIn did not respond to questions sent by GroundUp, despite emails and several telephone calls.

A Rwandan delivery man said the rainy weather makes his job more dangerous, with the increasing risk of being involved in accidents.

"We have mates seriously injured, some even dying. But we do not have an option."

The man who is contracted to MrD Food, said that, after deducting operating costs such as fuel, data and motorbike maintenance, he battled to clear R800 a week.

'A willing buyer/willing seller service'

Mark Musto, national franchise operations manager for Takealot.com, which owns MrD Food, said delivery services were provided by independent contractors, who were offered a "willing buyer/willing seller" service rate before signing a contract.

He said contractors were paid between R15 and R27 per delivery, "depending on a number of factors".

"Some independent contractors are supplied with a vehicle and receive a lower delivery rate. Some supply their own vehicles and deliver services further away, so they receive a higher rate."

"Independent contractors work in a small prescribed radius, it's unlikely that the independent contractors are not making profit."

He said the company's research suggested the drivers travelled on average 6km or less from collection to delivery. A Honda PCX150 motorbike, for example, could make 45 deliveries on a single tank of fuel - "a clear indication that it is a profitable partnership", Musto said.

"In addition, 100% of all tips are also paid to independent contractors."

Musto said: "We increase the rate yearly according to the country’s inflation rate and we make sure our partners comply."

"The company is willing to assist independent contractors to obtain insurance on their vehicles, it sounds like a wonderful upliftment project and we look forward to engaging with the drivers to further this discussion," Musto said.

*Name changed

Read more on:    uber  |  takealot  |  economy  |  labour

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four shot at Cape Town taxi rank

2018-06-19 08:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Forensic pathologist under cross-examination in Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 