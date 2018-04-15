 

R1m Denel bursary to Supra's son: Solidarity threatens action

2018-04-15 18:54

Jan Bornman

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Tiro Ramatlhatse)

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Gallo Images/Sowetan/Tiro Ramatlhatse)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Trade union Solidarity has warned that it won’t hesitate to take action against any state owned enterprise (SOE) if it continues to squander tax-payers money, following revelations that Denel paid a bursary of more than R1m to the son of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

New24 sister publication, Rapport reported on Sunday it had seen the bursary contract between Mahumapelo's twenty-year-old son, and Denel, to become a pilots. Denel undertook to pay for his flight classes, accommodation, meals and even his laundry.

When contacted for comment, Denel released a statement describing the bursary as ordinary, and saying that it was to contribute to the transformation of the aviation industry.

READ: Denel gives Supra’s son R1m pilot bursary

However, it later forwarded communications in which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan ordered them to retract their initial statement.

Gordhan told Rapport that the allegations were so serious and Denel’s conduct so questionable that he had immediately ordered the newly appointed board to begin an investigation.

Solidarity said on Sunday that the bursaries usually applied to programmes in IT, engineering, finances, and business management.

"The granting of this bursary is just more proof of the high level corruption that is prevailing in so many state-owned enterprises in South Africa where cadres are using such enterprises as their personal piggy bank," said Deon Reyneke, Solidarity’s deputy secretary general for defence and aviation.

Reyneke said the trade union had sent a letter to the newly appointed chairperson of the Denel board, Monhla Hlahla, which called for an in-depth probe into the granting of the bursary.

It further asked Hlahla to take steps against Zwelakhe Ntshepe, Denel’s chief executive, who had reportedly approved the bursary in his personal capacity.

"Moreover, rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time that Mahumapelo Snr has ties with the Gupta family and is, in the bigger picture, linked to state capture," he said.

Scrutiny of the premier, who is facing a vote of no confidence in the North West legislature on Tuesday, has intensified in recent months.

City Press reported in March that Mahumapelo shunned state-owned IT service providers and opted for a private firm, Nepo Data Dynamics, to deliver a multimillion-rand technology upgrade in the province.

During a raid by the Hawks, among the documents seized from Mahumapelo’s and provincial treasury’s offices, were those related to payments to Nepo.

Reyneke said the revelation of the granting of the bursary to Mahumapelo came shortly after Solidarity announced it had launched a bid to have South Africa’s national carrier, SAA, placed under business rescue.

"Solidarity will not hesitate to take action against state-owned enterprises that squander South African citizens’ tax money," he said.

Read more on:    solidarity  |  denel  |  supra mahumapelo  |  soes  |  tax

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ICYM the best of City Press: Gigaba fights the Oppenheimers, Caster back in the spotlight; and firm accused of plundering R200m pension money

2018-04-15 17:56

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 