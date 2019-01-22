 

R20m statues of Madiba, Tambo: eThekwini metro to consult families amid furore

2019-01-22 15:45

Kaveel Singh

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. (Gallo Images)

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The eThekwini municipality will first speak to families and follow other vital points of protocol before making announcements on statues of ANC stalwarts in the city, Mayor Zandile Gumede has said.

"We will soon make a formal and public announcement on this. First, we will have to consult with the premier's office, national government and the families before we give you feedback.

"It is important that protocol is observed when it comes to certain political decisions," she said on Tuesday during an executive committee (exco) meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

She added that officials and politicians were accountable to the public.

"I just want to assure you the time will come when we will talk about the statues."

"But for now, I want the matter laid to rest until we follow proper protocol where we will tell about exact amounts and everything," she added.

Social media exploded last week when it was reported that R20m was set aside for two statues in eThekwini.

eNCA reported that the municipality awarded a tender of more than R20m to sculptor Lungelo Gumede for statues of late struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, expected to be unveiled later this year.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, eThekwini head of parks, recreation and culture, told News24 that he could not yet comment on the matter. He said the municipality would hold a media conference about the statues.

The decision to erect the statues in Durban was approved by the City's executive committee a year ago.

According to the municipality's website, a report tabled at that meeting said the project would honour and pay tribute to those who fought apartheid and also "play a role in transforming the heritage landscape of the City and boost the local economy".

A proposed briefing on the statues was postponed indefinitely last week, pending the meeting of the exco.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Peter Marais says he is back to fight for Afrikaans, self-determination and for Christian values

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Unruly' passenger forcibly removed from Kulula flight
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 