The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner from Cape Town, who won R232 131 750.69 last Tuesday, has finally been found.

"The winner has come forward," Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza told News24 on Tuesday morning.

According to Mabuza, the winner is "overwhelmed and completely in shock". "But at the moment we can't divulge too much information about our winner. We can merely acknowledge that the winner has come forward and we are following our normal processes.

"The winner will be given free financial [advice] and four months' psychological counselling, which Ithuba provides to all winners who win more than R50 000," Mabuza said.

The winning ticket was bought in Tygerdal, she told News24 earlier.

"They played a manual selection and they played for R22.50 and the ticket was bought at OK Minimark in Tygerdal, Cape Town," said Mabuza.

Only one ticket won the jackpot, which was nearly R10m more than the estimated amount.

The lottery operator said total sales for the draw came to more than R74m.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

