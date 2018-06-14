R300K bill: ANC Joburg to comply with court decision to pay City

The ANC in Johannesburg says it will comply with the decision by the South Gauteng High Court to pay legal fees worth R300 000 owed to the City, it said on Thursday.

"We recently learnt that we were required to provide the City's lawyers with a settlement proposal on or before the 15 June 2018," the party said in a statement.

The costs are the result of the ANC's urgent application to the court in December in an attempt to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Herman Mashaba and council speaker Vasco da Gama.

The party said the arrangement to have a settlement proposal was communicated to them by the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"We immediately met with the City's lawyers to reach an amicable conclusion on the matter.

"It is noteworthy that our application was not dismissed, but merely struck off the roll due to a lack of urgency. The ANC caucus in Johannesburg wishes to place it on record that we will always respect our courts and further comply with [their decisions] whenever we are required to do so."

'Willful disregard for public money'

News24 previously reported that Mashaba said that should the ANC fail to make the payment by June 15, property worth R300 000 would be seized from the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

"The High Court found that the ANC's motion lacked the urgency which they attempted to fabricate into existence," Mashaba said at the time.

"The court struck the ANC's application from the roll and awarded costs in favour of the City as a result of the ANC's application being 'devoid of urgency'."

Mashaba said that the reason behind ANC's failure to make this payment may be a result of the ANC's "continuous and willful disregard for public money".

"The days of the ANC being able to abuse public money in the City of Johannesburg are over and we will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday," he said.

