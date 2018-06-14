 

R300K bill: ANC Joburg to comply with court decision to pay City

2018-06-14 17:12

Jeanette Chabalala

Luthuli House. (Supplied)

Luthuli House. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC in Johannesburg says it will comply with the decision by the South Gauteng High Court to pay legal fees worth R300 000 owed to the City, it said on Thursday.

"We recently learnt that we were required to provide the City's lawyers with a settlement proposal on or before the 15 June 2018," the party said in a statement.

The costs are the result of the ANC's urgent application to the court in December in an attempt to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Herman Mashaba and council speaker Vasco da Gama.

The party said the arrangement to have a settlement proposal was communicated to them by the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"We immediately met with the City's lawyers to reach an amicable conclusion on the matter.

"It is noteworthy that our application was not dismissed, but merely struck off the roll due to a lack of urgency. The ANC caucus in Johannesburg wishes to place it on record that we will always respect our courts and further comply with [their decisions] whenever we are required to do so."

'Willful disregard for public money'

News24 previously reported that Mashaba said that should the ANC fail to make the payment by June 15, property worth R300 000 would be seized from the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

"The High Court found that the ANC's motion lacked the urgency which they attempted to fabricate into existence," Mashaba said at the time.

"The court struck the ANC's application from the roll and awarded costs in favour of the City as a result of the ANC's application being 'devoid of urgency'."

Mashaba said that the reason behind ANC's failure to make this payment may be a result of the ANC's "continuous and willful disregard for public money".

"The days of the ANC being able to abuse public money in the City of Johannesburg are over and we will not hesitate to execute this court order should the ANC fail to make payment by Friday," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Supra's office failed to prevent breakdown – North West task team

2018-06-14 17:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 