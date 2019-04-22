R316 closed after 8 killed in gruesome crash near Napier

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Eight people have been killed in a head-on collision outside Napier, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa has confirmed.

Four men and four women were killed in what he called a gruesome crash on the R316.

The road has been closed in both directions.

“We urge motorists to please be patient. The medical rescue personnel are at the scene and police and traffic officials are busy redirecting traffic,” he said.

The cause of the accident had not yet been established, Africa added.