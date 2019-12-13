R32m spent on VIP treatment for EFF delegates

The EFF has spent well over R32m on its second elective conference, the national people's assembly (NPA), giving its delegates VIP treatment, treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys told journalists on Friday.

Mathys said statutory bodies from legislature and National Assembly contributed to the expense.

"We have now increased our seats in Parliament. We have pretty much doubled in Parliament and also at all our legislatures. Our income from the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA), from Parliament and from the provincial legislatures has pretty much doubled since June 2014," she said.

She added that the R32m was spent on transporting delegates and obtaining space at the Nasrec expo centre.

"Our expenses have run up. We haven't opened up new offices, we have money managed. The money has been spent very well," she said.

She rubbished questions about the party's relationship with VBS Mutual Bank, saying no funds have been siphoned from the bank to use for the conference.

EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have been the subject of media attention over allegations of corruption related to the beleaguered bank. At least R2bn has been reported to have been siphoned from the liquidated bank.

At least 3 800 delegates are expected to take part in the election of a new leadership. Most are from the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng regions.



The party's outgoing secretary general, Godrich Gardee, told the media that registration on the first day of conference was running smoothly.

