A former police officer and two South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials accused of R3m fuel fraud were granted bail by the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court in the North West on Monday.

Obokeng Diale, the former police officer, allegedly paid SARS customs officials Gosego Gaebetswe and Shimane Motshabi R35 000 to process fictitious transactions, Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

On paper, these transactions indicated that fuel had been exported via the Skilpadshek border post. Thereafter, documents would allegedly be submitted to SARS to claim revenue for the fuel trade which never took place.

"It is alleged that the money involved is over R3m and the priority crime investigations unit of the Hawks in the North West is already looking into the assets of the suspects which have been acquired through the proceeds of crimes," Rikhotso explained.

"Meanwhile, more arrests have not been ruled out pending ongoing investigation."

The trio are expected to appear in court on January 29, 2019.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter