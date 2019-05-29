R4m dating site scam: Case delayed because heavily pregnant accused cannot travel

The case against four women who are believed to be part of a dating site fraud scam was postponed on Wednesday after it was revealed that one of the women was heavily pregnant and could not travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town for the court appearance.

The case was transferred to Bellville from the Germiston Magistrate’s Court, where 43-year-old Nokuthula Ndaba first appeared on fraud charges earlier this year.

Ndaba appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court with two of her co-accused - Estolz Elanie, 65, and Memorial Fourie, 76. The fourth co-accused is Thandiwe Mkhize, 27.

Ndaba first appeared in court on April 15 on fraud charges, after a Cape Town woman was catfished out of around R4m by a "man" she met on a dating site, who offered her a business partnership.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the woman was tricked into transferring the money to a person with a man's profile between May and August 2016.

A complaint of fraud was laid in September 2016 when the woman realised she had been scammed, and the police finally made an arrest this year.

The three women opted for Legal Aid representation and will appear again in court on September 2, after it was revealed that Mkhize would only be able to appear then, after giving birth.

The magistrate warned that they were facing serious charges.

