 

R5 000 bail for cop accused of murdering five family members, neighbour in Durban

2020-02-17 20:00

Kaveel Singh

Magistrate Court (File)

A police officer facing charges of murder has been released on bail in the Hammarsdale Magistrate's Court in Durban, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the officer, who she did not name, was granted R5 000 bail.

"He will return to court in February," Kara said.

News24 requested comment from Kara on why the officer was released on bail for a murder charge.

READ | Police officer arrested over family massacre in KZN

He was the second person to be arrested in connection with an alleged orchestrated hit that claimed the lives of five family members and a neighbour in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, in December.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit investigated the matter for two months before arresting the 51-year-old warrant officer.

Earlier News24 reported that police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the officer was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday.

His co-accused, Buhlebakhe Khomo, 29, was arrested on January 2.

ALSO READ | Top cop calls for hunt of men who killed special task force member in Cape Town

The family were at their home watching television in Unit 3, Mpumalanga, on December 11 when they were shot.

Six people aged 11 to 52 died on the scene after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

A three-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the leg.

