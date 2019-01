A R50 000 reward is being offered for information on the murder of Limpopo department of transport deputy director Marks Rambau, whose body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo on Saturday in a statement said Rambau’s body was allegedly dumped and set alight by "what appeared to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo".

"The partially burned body was found by the police soon after they were summoned by a security officer on duty at the offices next to the municipality park’s depo, next to the new stadium."

Rambau, 48, is from Ha-Masia in the Vhembe District and was living in Ivy Park in Polokwane, Mojapelo said.

"The police are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder…"

Mojapelo said the motive was currently unknown.