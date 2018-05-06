 

R500m wasted where it is most needed

2018-05-06 06:00

Lubabalo Ngcukana

-
Zweli Mkhize

Zweli Mkhize

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

They allegedly awarded tenders to close relatives, municipal employees and state officials, and broke rules designed to make tender processes fair and competitive.

King Sabatha Dalindyebo (KSD) Municipality officials squandered R500.6m in fruitless, wasteful, irregular and unauthorised expenditure in the 2016/17 financial year alone.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize (pictured) is now on an ambitious mission to clean up beleaguered Eastern Cape municipalities marred by inadequate service delivery and rampant corruption.

On the sidelines of a visit to some of the province’s “dysfunctional municipalities”, Mkhize told City Press action needed to be taken against those who flout supply chain rules that result in councils losing millions intended for service delivery.

The KSD Municipality, made up of Mthatha and Mqanduli, is known for its poor roads and inadequate water and electricity supply.

“We have discussed [wasteful expenditure] and have indicated there is a need for action to be taken by the municipality against those officials who are involved, and for the municipality to keep us informed about how they are dealing with the matter,” Mkhize said outside council chambers.

“This is a blight we must remove from every municipality.”

Mkhize has, however, ruled out placing the city under administration, saying his department only intervened when there was outright failure to perform.

Instead, Mkhize’s department will link KSD’s supply chain management system with those of the SA Revenue Service, and the central supplier database at National Treasury, to improve the verification process of suppliers.

Among Mkhize’s other findings was that KSD had a backlog of 20 800 households without electricity. Some areas, especially in Mqanduli, have partial coverage with some households not connected to the main grid, while others suffer regular power outages. In addition, 54 200 households have no formal piped water supply, at least within 200m from their home. Mthatha’s waterborne sewage system is not fully functional, with repairs required for the pump station. Mqanduli does not even have a waterborne sewage system.

Mkhize said the OR Tambo District Municipality was currently extending the Mthatha Regional Water Supply Scheme and the Coffee Bay Regional Water Scheme to include all of Mqanduli and newly developed settlements to deal with KSD’s water supply problems.

Mkhize also announced a cash injection of R44.5m into KSD, Mhlontlo and Nyandeni municipalities to coincide with the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations. Mandela was born and buried within KSD, named after his cousin, AbaThembu king Sabata Dalindyebo, who died in exile in Zambia.

Mkhize said they discussed problems and interventions in other priority municipalities in the province, including Walter Sisulu, Mnquma, Enoch Mgijima, Port St John’s, Amahlathi, Joe Gqabi, Mbizana, Alfred Nzo, Matatiele, Mhlontlo and Makana.

Most, he said, were plagued by poor governance, lack of institutional capacity, poor financial management, poor long-term infrastructure planning and lack of infrastructure maintenance.

“Our major concern is the level of distress, that some of them have difficulties spending allocated budget from the infrastructure grant, and others have challenges with the huge projects that are necessary to unlock service delivery, such as the bulk water supply and electricity,” Mkhize said.

“These are issues that will require us to hold discussions with various government departments and parastatals to look at what can be done to improve the supply of services.”

TALK TO US

Should the King Sabatha Dalindyebo Municipality be placed under administration?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword CLEAN and tell us what you think. Include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    zweli mkhize  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Smokers beware: the law is coming

2018-05-06 00:01

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 