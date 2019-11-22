R50m Powerball Plus winner claims winnings

A lucky Powerball Plus winner has come forward and claimed his R50m winnings.

The winner's identity has not been revealed.

According to Timeslive, the man spent R45 on the winning ticket. He played at SuperSpar Parkrand on Van Wyk Louw Drive in Boksburg.

The man was at the store to buy bread on Monday, when he decided to take his chances using the quick pick method.

News24 earlier reported that a Johannesburg father of two, who won R6m in a Lotto Jackpot in October, has no plans to quit his job.

The winner has only told his wife and child about his winnings.

The man won R6 483 828.80 after he bought his Lotto ticket via the National Lottery Mobile App for R100.

Recently, national lottery operator Ithuba announced that more than R2.5bn had been won this year across all its games - a record since the company took over lottery operations in 2015.

Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said: "We congratulate all the winners who have come forward to claim their winnings. As Ithuba, we set out to change lives of ordinary South Africans, since taking over national lottery operations and this momentous payout is testament that we are positively contributing to the betterment of South Africans."

The biggest winner ever to be paid out in the history of the lottery games was a Cape Town man who won a R232m Powerball jackpot after 24 rollovers.

Other significant jackpots came from Powerball and Powerball Plus games, with R141m won on August 23 and a R70m payout on September 3.

Since its launch in March, the Daily Lotto has paid out R224 665 218.15. Sportstake 8 has paid R1 744 210.20 and Sportstake 13 has paid R89 103 342.20 in winnings.