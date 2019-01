Protesters blocking the R55 near Pretoria on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Olievenhoutbosch community members took to the R55 on Tuesday morning to protest following the disappearance of a child on January 12, police have said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubela, who was on his way to the scene of the protest, told News24 that protesters were "voicing their concerns" following the disappearance of the child.

Both entrances to Sunderland Ridge on the R55 in Centurion were blocked by protesters on Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic jams in the area.

"Police are continuing the search for the child and monitoring the situation," Makhubela said.

No incidents of violence had been reported.

Makhubela said he would provide more information once he was on the scene.

Motorists took to Twitter, posting pictures and video footage of the gridlock and protesters.

This is a developing story.