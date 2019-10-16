R5m worth of dagga, destined for Namibia, seized in joint operation

A joint intelligence-led operation has resulted in the arrest of four alleged drug traffickers who were found with R5.2m worth of dagga, believed to be destined for Namibia.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said the operation, comprised of members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Narcotics Unit and Johannesburg-K9, acted after receiving a tip-off.

"The unit disrupted a planned drug trafficking operation, after police received information that a consignment would be loaded in Johannesburg and transported to Namibia.