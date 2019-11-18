R60k bribe leads to arrest of three Limpopo cops

Three police officers in Limpopo have been arrested and appeared in court after allegedly trying to solicit a R60 000 bribe. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Three Limpopo police officers arrested for allegedly trying to elicit a R60 000 bribe have each been granted R500 bail.

The three were arrested on Friday. Two of the officers were arrested at their workplace in Polokwane, while the third one handed himself over.

The officers are all attached to the Limpopo organised crime unit.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said sergeants Lucas Letlotlo Ledwaba, 42, and Kwena Humphrey Hlaka, 36, as well as Constable Luyanda Rise Ringani, 36, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Their case was postponed to January 31, 2020, for further investigation.

Maluleke said the officers were arrested during an operation led by the Limpopo Hawks' serious corruption investigation team and national intervention unit.

"It is alleged that in March 2019, the suspects allegedly found trucks loaded with chrome in the Burgersfort area. Instead of effecting an arrest, the suspects, who were in company of their other colleague, demanded a R60 000 bribe from the drivers in order to release the trucks.

"It is further alleged that the agreement was made to pay the said amount at a later stage. Our investigations revealed that the money was indeed paid into one of their bank accounts. The matter was later reported to the Hawks for further investigation," said Maluleke.