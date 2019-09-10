 

R70m Powerball winner put lucky ticket in the Bible and prayed for good fortune

2019-09-10 19:00

Jenni Evans

~

~

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A single mom drowning in debt won R70.8m in the Powerball Plus draw of September 5, Ithuba said on Tuesday. 

The winners are not named by the Powerball operators, but said she is a domestic worker who bought one R7.50 ticket at a Shell Garage.

Instead of letting the machine pick lucky numbers for her, she went "manual" and put her own lucky numbers in. 

She told Ithuba she had been drowning in debt as the sole breadwinner in her home. 

"The night before the draw, she says she put her ticket in the Bible a friend had given her and went on her knees and prayed to God [to] give her a sign that soon all her troubles will be over. 

"Continuing her story, she says she could not sleep and again at 03:00, she asked God to bless her and her family with good fortunes." 

At first she thought she had done quite well by four winning numbers.

"It was only after she told her employer that she had won with four numbers that her employer made her aware that she had in fact won the big jackpot," said Ithuba. 

Ithuba customarily assists winners over the shock of overnight riches, and provides counselling and financial guidance on how to handle such a massive mindfall.  


Read more on:    lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R430 000! No Daily Lotto winner 2019-09-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 