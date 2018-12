Special operations by Gauteng police over the festive season have yielded results with more than 900 arrested and millions in stolen goods recovered, police officials said on Monday.

The Safer Festive Season Operations over the long weekend resulted in the recovery of 24 unlicensed firearms and ammunition and R8m in counterfeit goods, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

"The more than 900 suspects were arrested during the operations and road blocks for various crimes ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of suspected stolen property including suspected stolen motor vehicles and assault."

He said various crime hotspots were identified and raided adding that 123 were arrested in Johannesburg West Cluster during the road block and stop and search, while 10 non-compliant liquor outlets were closed down.

Thirty suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes were successfully traced and arrested.

Makhubele said the Johannesburg Central Cluster arrested 105 suspects for various crimes including fraud, possession of drugs, rape, murder and 13 drunk and driving.

Other operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni West where 123 suspects were arrested, as well as Soweto East Clusters Tshwane North, where over 500 suspects were arrested.

"Police will continue to hunt for criminals and conduct operations, we urging the community to come forth with information that can help in the investigation or the arrest of the suspects. Information can be given by calling the crime stop on 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station," Makhubele said.