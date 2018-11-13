 

Race a 'key determiner' in quality of life of Gauteng residents – survey

2018-11-13 19:05

Sarah Evans

The Johannesburg skyline is seen at sunset. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The Johannesburg skyline is seen at sunset. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While quality of life for Gauteng residents is increasing in general, white people still enjoy a better quality of life than black people, the 2017/2018 Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO) Quality of Life survey suggests.

Released on Tuesday, the survey found that overall, Gauteng residents have reported an improvement in their quality of life over the last few years.

The GCRO is a partnership between the provincial government, and the universities of the Witswatersrand and Johannesburg.

The survey also found that the rate of increase of quality of life for white people is greater than that of black people, which is the only population group with an average quality of life score below the provincial average.

The GCRO study says this is a trend seen across previous surveys conducted.

However, white people have consistently had the highest average quality of life score over time. While the average scores for both population groups have increased since 2011, the rate of increase has been faster for white people.

This is concerning, says GCRO senior researcher Christina Culwick, as this shows that historical inequalities are persisting.

"Despite significant improvements in material well-being for previously disadvantaged groups, race remains a key determiner of overall quality of life in Gauteng," Culwick said.

'Politics a waste of time'

Satisfaction levels with provincial government have also increased over time, and they have increased the most for white people.

The survey shows that in 2009, 50% of survey respondents across races reported being satisfied with the provincial government.

That figure plummeted to 33% in 2011, but rose to 40% in 2013/2014, and then dropped again to 39% in 2015/2016. By 2017/2018, satisfaction levels were at 45%.

But 53% of white respondents in 2017/2018 were satisfied with the provincial government - an increase of 15% from the 2015/2016 survey.

Black respondents, however, had lower levels of satisfaction, although satisfaction levels increased over time.

In 2015/2016, 39% of black respondents were satisfied with provincial government and in the 2017/2018 survey, satisfaction levels were at 42%.

White people are also less likely to think that politics is a waste of time. Respondents were asked to agree or disagree with the statement: "politics is a waste of time", and 42% agreed in the 2017/2018 survey.

The survey notes that, since 2013/14, a consistently decreasing proportion of Indian/Asian and white respondents agreed with the statement.

Both black and coloured respondents are more likely to feel that politics is a waste of time in 2017/18 than they did in 2015/16.

These levels of apathy are the same as they were in the 2012/2014 survey, the researchers note.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Quality of life improving in Gauteng, crime a big concern – survey

2018-11-13 18:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Julius Malema on changing the Constitution around land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:50 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 10 2018-11-10 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 