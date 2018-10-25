 

Racism claims won't make corruption allegations go away - DA Cape Town leaders hit back

2018-10-25 17:08

Jan Gerber

DA Cape Town metro chairperson Grant Twigg (Peter Abrahams, SON)

DA Cape Town metro chairperson Grant Twigg (Peter Abrahams, SON)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

DA is the party of racists - ANC anti-racism march

2016-02-19 13:14

Fences were set up outside the Union Buildings to where the ANC supporters marched peacefully while singing and chanting. Watch.WATCH

The leadership of the DA's caucus in the City of Cape Town said it found it strange that five of its members decided to resign shortly before the council was expected to deal with corruption.

Shaun August, who was the chief whip, dropped his resignation bombshell in Thursday's council meeting shortly after embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille delivered a speech in which she went on the counter-attack against allegations of corruption against her, saying they were part of a smear campaign and a "racist bully attack".

Suzette Little, Siya Mamkeli, Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele followed suit. Addressing the media after their exit, they accused the DA of racism.

"We're just gatvol," August said.

According to DA Cape Town metro chairperson Grant Twigg, no charges of racism were laid against any of its caucus members.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith said the disgruntled councillors were now making those claims "to deflect from what is at hand".

Former members not implicated in report 

And what was at hand in Thursday's council meeting was a report by law firm Bowmans into malfeasance at the council which was expected to be discussed behind closed doors on Thursday afternoon.

De Lille is implicated in the classified report, as are some of the City's officials. The report recommends criminal investigations, among other remedies.

Twigg said his former colleagues were not implicated in the report.

READ: 'We're just gatvol' – Shaun August upon leaving the DA

"Deciding today to resign, when we have an item on corruption on the agenda, that is surprising," Twigg said.

However, Twigg said the party had expected something to happen, as the whole public gallery had been booked out.

Soon after the departure of August et al, the crowd in the public gallery petered out.

'Our relief at their resignation exceeds their relief at resigning'

"You must accept that there were some theatrics today," Smith said.

Smith said the corruption allegations against De Lille and others were a test for the party.

"And to our credit, when we realised something was wrong, we did something about it," Smith said.

"You can now engage in as much race-baiting and hate-mongering as you want, it is not going to change the facts.

"Our relief at their resignation exceeds their relief at resigning."

DA Cape Town caucus chairperson Mzuvukile Nikelo said: "Whoever is connected to corruption will have to face the music.

'What crisis?'

"We will continue with the work of government. Clean governance is part of our high target in terms of delivery," he said.

Twigg denied that there was a crisis within the DA.

"There's no crisis in the caucus," he added.

"The majority of our colleagues continue to fight corruption wherever it rears its head."

Smith said Capetonians should be proud that they have a party in charge that is willing to do what needs to be done, however painful it is.

"It has not been a vote garnering process," Smith said. "It has been painful."

Read more on:    da  |  cape town  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Limpopo's fatal road accidents in the spotlight at traffic indaba

2018-10-25 16:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bedfordview community left reeling after well-liked security officer is shot dead
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 24 October 2018-10-24 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 