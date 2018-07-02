Racist Facebook rant case heads to the Equality Court

The man who allegedly called for whites to be subjected to what "Hitler did to the Jews" will appear in the Equality Court sitting in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Velaphi Khumalo posted a comment on Facebook in January 2016 following another racial incident involving former estate agent Penny Sparrow, who referred to black people as monkeys.

He wrote: "I want to cleans this country of all white people. we must act as Hitler did to the Jews. I don't believe any more that the is a large number of not so racist whit people. I'm starting to be sceptical even of those within our Movement the ANC. I will from today unfriend all white people I have as friends from today u must be put under the same blanket as any other racist white because secretly u all are a bunch of racist f**k heads. as we have already seen [sic]."

A case of crimen injuria was opened against Khumalo and 19 complaints were lodged at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The SAHRC confirmed in July 2016 that it was preparing to take Khumalo to court for alleged hate speech.

News24 previously reported that should Khumalo be found guilty, he could possibly face a fate similar to that of Vicky Momberg.

Momberg was sentenced to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court earlier this year.

She was convicted of four counts of crimen injuria for lashing out at a black police officer, who attempted to assist her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

