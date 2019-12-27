Racist Vicki Momberg is now a free woman - report

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is now a free woman after she was released from Sun City Prison in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.



Her lawyer, Anesh Sukdeo, confirmed to Netwerk24 that she was indeed released but he was not sure of the reasoning behind this action.

Momberg was re-arrested in November after she was on the run following a warrant of arrest that was issued due to her failure to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August after unsuccessfully appealing against her crimen injuria conviction, News24 reported.

The former real estate agent was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

The rant was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Momberg was later sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended in March 2018 in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

She was later granted bail, pending the outcome of her appeal against her conviction and sentence which was subsequently dismissed.

Sukdeo believed her release might be as a result of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to grant approximately 14 000 inmates remission of sentence.

Ramaphosa announced this while he was speaking at the Day of Reconciliation celebrations in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He said the move was part of "established international practice" and would grant special remission of sentence to sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees, News24 reported.

This was confirmed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola later that day in his own briefing where he said 14 647 inmates were eligible for special remissions.

Numerous attempts to contact justice and correctional services department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri were unsuccessful at the time of publication. The story will be updated once comment is received.

