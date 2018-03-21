Racists must go to Australia, says Malema

Racists
must go to Australia – but should leave the keys to their equipment and
property behind, said EFF leader Julius Malema during a Human Rights Day rally
in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
"A racist country like
Australia says…'EFF wants to kill white farmers – they must come to
Australia'," explained Malema to a roaring and red-clad crowd at the
Mpumalanga Stadium.
"If they want to go, they
must go."
However, he added: "They
must leave the keys of the tractors because we want to work the land; they must
leave the keys of the houses, because we
want to live in those houses."
"They must leave everything
that they did not come with to South Africa."
He said those who emigrated must
"leave quietly" because those who stayed "are too busy".
"Don’t make a noise because
you will irritate us."
He believed that those who went
to Australia, would be poor there.
"They are rich here because they are exploiting black people."
As such, those who left, would
eventually return "with the tail between their legs" and at that
point "we will hire them because we will be the owners of their
farms", the party leader said.
Malema said that some people and
institutions misunderstood EFF members.
"Today we say: let’s talk
about how are we going to expropriate land without compensation.
"We don’t know violence; we
know negotiation."
Ultimately, the policy needed to
be implemented because: "our land is our dignity".
Earlier this month, Australian Minister
of Home Affairs Peter Dutton said that visas for white South African farmers
should be considered following moves in Parliament to have land expropriation
without compensation implemented.
He said he would consider
requesting his department to fast-track visas for South Africans to Australia
on humanitarian or other visa programmes.His comments led to a diplomatic spat
between the two countries, and last Thursday International Relations Minister
Lindiwe Sisulu issued a diplomatic demarche – or course of action – to the
Australian High Commissioner in South Africa, Adam McCarthy, to demand a
retraction of the comments by Dutton.
Australian Liberal Democratic
Party senator David Leyonhjelm, who came out in support of Dutton's comments,
recently told News24 that the country took in between 14 000 and 20 000
refugees each year under the humanitarian visa category.
"Things would need to
deteriorate pretty markedly in South Africa for white farmers to be granted
refugee status. But if that happened, I'd certainly support accepting them
under this visa category," he said."However, obviously I would much prefer the South African government
protected the lives and property of all South Africans. As Zimbabwe has clearly
shown, there are no gains for anyone from forcing white farmers from their
land."