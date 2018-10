Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe will head up the panel involved in selecting the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), the Presidency announced on Sunday.

"While the panel will make recommendations, the Constitution prescribes that it is ultimately only the President who can decide who to appoint as NDPP," said presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko in a statement.

Ramaphosa has now invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to assist in identifying possible candidates.

The panel, headed by Radebe will need to determine potential candidates, establish that they meet required criteria and then conduct interviews.

As least three candidates are to be recommended to Ramaphosa.

The organisations that have been invited to offer suggestions, include the General Council of the Bar of SA, the Law Society of SA, the Black Lawyers Association and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers as well as Advocates for Transformation.

The Auditor-General of South Africa and the SA Human Rights Commission have also been approached.

The panel is to complete its work within a timeline that allows Ramaphosa to comply with a deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP.

The deadline, that the new NDPP must be selected within 90 court days after 13 August 2018.

At the time the Constitutional Court ruled that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Prosecution Authority head was unconstitutional and invalid.

It further found that former president Jacob Zuma's decision to terminate Abraham's predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana from the position as the NDPP was an abuse of power and that Abrahams had benefitted from this move.