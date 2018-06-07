 

Radio equipment stolen from community station during Ramadan livestream

2018-06-07 12:35

Christina Pitt

Radio studio. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Radio studio. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Broadcast equipment belonging to a community radio station was stolen in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night while a broadcast was being streamed from inside a local mosque.

The broadcast van belonging to Muslim radio station Voice of the Cape was burgled outside Mitchells Plain Town Centre. Staff were broadcasting prayer services from the mosque for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"They stole our mixer, cables and mics. It's not good because that van is like my baby," technical manager Nazeem Petersen said. The windows of the van were smashed in.

"The people who stole the equipment probably don't even know what it's worth."

Read: Theft and vandalism threatens Cape Town’s water security

The livestream from the mosque, however, was not affected.

Petersen said the burglary would have a profound effect on the radio station's broadcasting.

"We are going to struggle this weekend because we have back-to-back broadcasts," Petersen said.

The community station does daily live broadcasts from mosques throughout Cape Town during the month of Ramadan.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 life terms handed to axe murderer Henri van Breda

2018-06-07 11:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Pathologist continues testifying in Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 