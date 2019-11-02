Radio personality's death has left a void in Gwala clan - IFP spokesperson

IFP spokesperson Blessing Gwala has extended his condolences to the Gwala clan following the death of kinsman and radio journalist Xolani Gwala who died on Friday at age 44.

"Xolani Gwala was a household name and his incisive take on topical issues earned him the respect of listeners in many parts of the country," said Gwala.

"He was blessed with a sharp mind that kept him on the cutting edge of the media in South Africa."

Gwala added as part of the Gwala clan they shared the same family tree, saying his death had left a huge void.

"He was also close to me as we always discussed family issues and history. Death has suddenly extinguished a great and bright star that has been a key pillar in the radio industry.

"His death has left us as the Gwala clan shocked and devastated. We have lost a son and father in our family."

He said Xolani Gwala was "extremely brave" to speak about his colon cancer, giving hope to others who might be experiencing similar challenges.

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the Gwala Clan, his family, his dear friends and fellow colleagues in the media industry," said Gwala.