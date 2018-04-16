 

Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided to seize assets related to Vrede dairy farm case

2018-04-16 14:30

Jeanette Chabalala and Nokuthula Manyathi

Raid at Gupta compound (News24)

Raid at Gupta compound (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Authorities raided the Guptas' Saxonwold compound on Monday afternoon to seize assets from those implicated in the Vrede dairy farm case, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

"On 11 April 2017, NPA (Asset Forfeiture Unit) obtained a restraint order at the Bloemfontein High Court in the amount of R250 202 652.00 against the assets of several individuals and entities who were implicated in the offences of theft, fraud and money laundering, in respect of the Vrede dairy project: Estina matter," the NPA said in a statement. 

The order was the result of criminal investigations by the Hawks, which led to the arrest and institution of criminal prosecution against several people. 

"The order makes provision for the restraint of several assets to the value of R250 202 652.00, pending the finalisation of the criminal trial and upon conviction, the AFU will apply for a confiscation order for the recovery of the said amount and or any related amounts. 

"Amongst the assets forming part of the restraint order, include the following; immovable property (residential and business premises and farms), two aircrafts, a helicopter, vehicles and bank accounts belonging to certain entities, namely, Oakbay Investments, (Pty) Ltd Islandsite Investments 180, Confidents Concept (Pty) Ltd, Sahara Computer (Pty) Ltd and Westdawn Investments and Aerohaven Trading." 

Around 20 officials entered through the gates of the compound earlier on Monday, while police officers stood outside.

Eight people were arrested by the Hawks during raids at a number of Gupta compounds, including their Saxonwold home and one of their offices in Sandton in February.

The eight were Estina director Kamal Vasram, several former directors at the Gupta's holding company Oakbay - Varun Gupta, Ronica Ragavan, Nazeem Howa and Ashu Chawla, and Free State officials Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng. 

In January, the Hawks conducted search and seizure operations at Free State Premier Ace Magashule's offices and the provincial office of the department of agriculture.

An affidavit revealed that Free State's agricultural department – which was then under the leadership of former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane – allegedly paid R220m to the Guptas and some of their associates in what the Asset Forfeiture Unit calls a "scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the department".

One hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of the empowerment scheme, but they never received them.

Gifted to the Gupta-linked Estina in 2013, under a free 99-year lease by the provincial agriculture department, the farm has been one of the most scandalous transactions between the Guptas and a government entity.

The Gupta Leaks revealed in 2017 how at least R30m paid to the Guptas, via the farm, ended up funding the family's lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Read more on:    npa  |  gupta family  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Natasha Mazzone's 'election' to DA post stands - Maimane

17 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 